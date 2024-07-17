"A lively conversation on contemporary global issues," EAM Jaishankar on meeting ex-Mauritius PM Berenger

Port Louis [ Mauritius], July 17 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Paul Berenger and had a talk on contemporary global issues.

Jaishankar added that he values Berenger's support for India-Mauritius relations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet former Prime Minister Paul Berenger. A lively conversation on contemporary global issues. Value his support for India-Mauritius relations."

Jaishankar, during his official visit to Mauritius, said that 'Delivered by India' is now emerging as a symbol of trust. His remarks came as he visited the site of the Civil Service College project in Reduit.

"'Delivered by India' emerging as a symbol of trust. Happy to interact with those making this a reality at the site of the Civil Service College project in Reduit. Laud their commitment and professionalism," Jaishankar said while sharing a post on X.

"They keep the flag flying high abroad," he further added.

Earlier on Tuesday, S Jaishankar arrived in Mauritius for a two-day official visit. He thanked Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin for his warm welcome and stated that he looked forward to productive engagements to take forward the special relationship between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Namaste Mauritius! Thank Foreign Minister @ManeeshGobin for the warm welcome. Look forward to productive engagements to take forward this special relationship."

In his welcome message, Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin said the two countries would continue to strengthen ties between the two countries.

"Delighted to welcome @DrSJaishankar to Mauritius. His visit highlights the strong and enduring partnership between our nations. Together, we continue to strengthen our ties and explore new avenues of cooperation. #IndiaMauritius #GlobalSouth @MEABharat @MEAIndia @HCI_PortLouis," the minister posted on X.

This comes around a month after PM Jugnauth visited India for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his new cabinet and Council of Ministers.

