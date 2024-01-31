"A new era for 1.2 billion Hindus across world": Canadian MP Chandra Arya on Shri Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha'

Ottawa [Canada], January 31 : Lauding the 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, India-origin Canadian member of Parliament Chandra Arya has said that it marked the beginning of a new era for 1.2 billion Hindus across the world including one million Hindus in Canada.

In his statement in the Canadian Parliament on Ram Mandir on Wednesday, Arya said that he also witnessed the live coverage of the auspicious ceremony of this "emotional moment" at the Ottawa Hindu Temple.

"In the history of the oldest religion in the world, January 22, 2024 marked the beginning of a new era for 1.2 billion Hindus across the world including one million Hindus in Canada," Arya said.

"After centuries of anticipation and immense sacrifices, the divine temple at Ayodhya was inaugurated with Bhagwan Shri Ram's Pran Pratishtha, an act which transforms an idol into a deity. Like Hindus across Canada in about 115 temples and events, I witnessed the live coverage of this emotional moment at the Ottawa Hindu Temple," he said.

Describing India and Canada as each other's natural partners, the Canadian MP said that India is rebuilding its civilization to turn up as a major global economic power.

"The birthplace of Hindu Dharma, India, that is Bharat, is rebuilding its civilization to emerge as a major global economic and geopolitical power. Canada and India are natural partners for sharing economic opportunities and addressing global challenges," he noted.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

The 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city.

Earlier on January 25, the frenzy and fervour among the visiting devotees and locals were as noticeable as it was on January 23 when the temple was opened for darshan. The temple witnessed surging footfalls following the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla and the grand opening on January 22.

