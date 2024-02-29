New Delhi [India]. February 29 : In a virtual address at the inauguration of multiple development projects commissioned with assistance from all-weather ally Inda, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Thursday said the event marks a new chapter in the relationship between the two countries, reflecting the mutual commitment to shared development goals while upholding sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Today marks a new chapter in the history of the Republic of Mauritius, especially that of Agalega, and of the Mauritius-India Special Partnership," PM Jugnauth said.

Addressing fellow Mauritians in their native language, Jugnauth assured continued efforts to address delays in projects while dispelling rumours of a foreign military base in Agalega, reaffirming Mauritian sovereignty over the islands.

"As we say, when there is a will, there is a solution. I am giving you the assurance that we will continue all our efforts so that Kiala Liga can overcome its delay. Do not pay attention to the lies. These are people with bad intentions who want to tell you that there will be a military base here," the Mauritian PM stated further.

Further, during his address, PM Jugnauth thanked all stakeholders and involved parties across both countries for bringing the projects to fruition while also acknowledging the efforts of the High Commission of India, his office, and the Outer Islands Development Corporation, for delivering the "two major projects" in "very challenging circumstances".

Invoking the collaborative ethos between India and Mauritius, he also underscored a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries Prime Minister Modi's visit to the island nation in March 2015.

"A memorandum of understanding was signed between our two countries during the memorable visit of Sri Narendra Modi Ji to Mauritius in March 2015. That MOU reflected India's commitment to continually assist Mauritius in meeting its development goals," read an official statement.

The Mauritian PM closed his address by chanting, "Long live India. Long live Mauritius".

"The inauguration of a new airstrip in Agalega, Saint James Jetty, and six community development projects on the island not only signifies a significant milestone in the history of Mauritius-India relations but also underscores a shared commitment to mutual development goals while upholding principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. Long live India. Long live Mauritius," the statement added.

This event stands as a testament to the robust and enduring development partnership between the two nations.

