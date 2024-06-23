"A reminder why terrorism should never be tolerated": Jaishankar on 39th anniversary of Air India 'Kanishka' bombing

New Delhi [India], June 23 : On the 39th anniversary of the Air India flight 'Kanishka' bombing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that the tragedy is a reminder of why terrorism should never be tolerated.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Today marks the 39th anniversary of one of the worst acts of terrorism in history."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1804733627047317748

The EAM, through his message on X, conveyed his thoughts to the families of the victims who lost their lives to the brutal bombing.

"Pay my homage to the memory of the 329 victims of AI 182 'Kanishka' who were killed this day in 1985. My thoughts are with their families," he said, adding "The anniversary is a reminder why terrorism should never be tolerated."

Notably, a bomb exploded on Air India Flight 182 "Kanishka" from Canada off the coast of Ireland on June 23, 1985, killing 329 passengers and crew.

This included over 280 Canadian citizens including 29 entire families and 86 children under the age of 12.

