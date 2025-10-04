“A Significant Step”: PM Modi Applauds Donald Trump Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Release Israeli Hostages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India welcomes US President Donald Trump's leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. In a post on X, PM Modi said that Trump's leadership is making decisive progress. His comments come shortly after Hamas agreed to some elements in Trump's 20-point Gaza resolution plan and agreed to release Israeli hostages.“We welcome President Trump’s leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward," PM Modi said.

He added that India will continue to support efforts towards achieving peace."India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace,” said PM Modi.Donald Trump has ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year war and return all the remaining hostages taken in the October 7, 2023, attack.Hamas said it was willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians, but that other aspects of the plan require further consultations among Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel was preparing for an "immediate implementation" of the first stage of Trump's Gaza plan for the release of Israeli hostages following Hamas' response. Shortly after, Israeli media reported that the country's political echelon had instructed the military to reduce offensive activity in Gaza.