"A transformative president": Canadian PM Carney praises Trump during Oval Office talks

Washington, DC [US], October 8 : US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday (local time) discussed a wide range of issues during a joint appearance in the Oval Office, including defence cooperation, the Israel-Gaza conflict, and the ongoing US government shutdown.

Speaking to reporters, Carney thanked President Trump for hosting him "for a second time this year," describing the American leader as "a transformative president."

The Canadian Prime Minister went on to commend Trump's record in global affairs, noting his success in securing "unprecedented commitments from NATO partners to defence spending" and "disabling Iran as a force of terror."

During the exchange, Trump interjected with a light-hearted comment about a "merger of Canada and the United States," which prompted laughter from those present. Carney smiled and replied, "That wasn't where I was going," before continuing with his remarks.

Reaffirming his country's stance on Middle East diplomacy, Carney expressed support for Trump's efforts to bring peace to the region. "We'll do whatever we can to support that," he said.

Later, when asked about the ongoing US government shutdown and its impact on federal employees, Trump said, "For the most part we're going to take care of our people," but added that "some people who really don't deserve to be taken care of, and we'll take care of them in a different way."

The President was also questioned about his plans to deploy the National Guard to Portland, Oregon, and whether he intended to invoke the Insurrection Act to authorise such a move.

"It's been invoked before, as you know," Trump said, referencing past incidents. He cited Chicago as an example, describing it as "a great city with a lot of crime," and added, "If the governor can't do the job, we'll do the job."

The joint appearance by Trump and Carney underscored the depth of the US-Canada partnership and the leaders' shared commitment to addressing key regional and domestic challenges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor