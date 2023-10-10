Aamir Khan, Ira Khan say they've been experiencing benefits of therapy for years

Mumbai, Oct 10 Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan have urged people to seek therapy whenever they are in need. They shared the message on the occasion of the World Mental Health Day on Tuesday through a video.

On Tuesday, Aamir’s production house, Aamir Khan Productions, shared a video of the superstar and his daughter highlighting the importance of therapy in the modern world.

The two also revealed that they've been benefiting from therapy for many years.

In the video, the ‘Ghajini’ actor explained that seeking therapy is very normal, it’s akin to seeking help from a doctor, teacher, and carpenter as they’re an expert in their field.

His daughter then says in the video: “Similarly, if we ever need help with our mental or emotional health, we should seek help, with the same ease and lack of hesitation, from someone who's trained and is a professional.”

The actor added: “My daughter Ira and me have been reaping the benefits of therapy for years. If you also feel like you're going through mental or emotional issues, you can seek a trained professional's help. There's no shame in that. All the best (sic).”

