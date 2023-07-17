Aamir Khan joined by daughter Ira, sons Junaid and Azad for Wimbledon finals

Mumbai, July 17 Popular Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who played state-level tennis prior to getting into films and even was seen in action with Roger Federer back in 2014 when the Swiss tennis player had come to India for the International Premier Tennis league, spent Sunday at the All England Club for the Wimbledon 2023 finals.

Aamir sat through one of the most intense Wimbledon clashes ever, where Carlos Alcaraz defeated defending seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in a five-set nail biter.

His children Ira, Junaid and Azad gave him company, and it was Ira who took to Instagram to post a selfie she had taken with them.

Several personalities were seen attending the event such as Sonam Kapoor, Mohanlal, Nick Jonas, Brad Pitt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Emma Watson among many others.

