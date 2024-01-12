Aan Tiwari: Learning something new everyday on sets of 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya'

Mumbai, Jan 12 Child actor Aan Tiwari, who plays Kartik in the show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’ shared how his role is really significant in the storyline, adding that he is learning something new everyday on the sets.

Aan, who is known for his work in ‘Baal Shiv’ said that he is grateful for getting an amazing opportunity to be a part of ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’.

“My role is really significant, and my entry will lead to Shiv and Shakti drifting apart, creating a lot of drama. I am really having a great time working with actors like Arjun Bijlani sir and Nikki Sharma ma’am. I am learning something new everyday on the sets and I hope the audience will love my character as much as they love the show,” he shared.

The show explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Produced by Studio LSD Productions, it stars Arjun as Shiv and Nikki as Shakti.

In recent episodes, viewers witnessed how the extravagant preparations for Shiv and Shakti’s marriage have begun. Keertan (Gaurav Wadhwa), on the other hand, is hell bent on breaking this union and he finally gets his hands on a secret that Shiv has been hiding for so long.

To expose his secret, during the mehendi ceremony, Keertan leaves the venue, making Shakti suspicious of his intentions. However, little did she know what would follow as she will be seen meeting Kartik (Aan Tiwari), Shiv’s son, at the school in the upcoming episodes.

It airs on Zee TV.

