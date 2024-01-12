Aarav Chowdharry reveals transforming into King Dashrath is a 2 hr journey

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actor Aarav Chowdharry, who plays King Dashrath in the show 'Shrimad Ramayan' has opened up on the challenges in playing this historical character and shared that it takes almost two hours to get ready for the same.

Aarav, who is known for his works in 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap', ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Veer Shivaji’, ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’, among others, talked about the challenges he has while portraying King Dashrath.

“When it comes to King Dashrath, it takes almost two hours to get ready for the road into the city,” he said.

He has earlier played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in the ‘Mahabharata’, and says that the two roles are very different.

“The difference between me playing Bhishma and King Dashrath is that - for Bhishma, I had a lot of time on hand. I had six months to prepare for Bhishma. So, I gained some seven, eight kgs or more of muscle for Bhishma. And, I had a lot of time to explain how Bhishma is aging, how he'll talk, how he'll walk, everything. And Bhishma had a very mighty personality. He was called Mahamaim Bhishma,” said the ‘Sunflower’ actor.

The actor further said: “When it comes to King Dashrath, there is a lot in his dialogues, in his scenes where you see that he was a warrior. The only difference is that he's extremely emotional about his sons. As after a long time, he finally attained the joy of having sons, and now he doesn't want to be separated from them, and on the other side he is caused so there is concern as he senses a future separation which adds to the emotional complexity of his character that I have to show and portray in every scene.”

“And that's a challenge. So, that's the difference,” he added.

The show airs on Sony.

