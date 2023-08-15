Aaron Taylor Johnson defends relationship with wife Sam Taylor Johnson amidst criticism

Los Angeles, Aug 15 For his part, actor Aaron Taylor Johnson has been pretty open about his relationship with his wife Sam Taylor Johnson, but the actor has barely ever reacted to criticism of his relationship with his wife as he had not considered it important enough. The actor in a rare case has come out to face the increasing backlash he's been facing for his marriage.

According to E News, the actor addressed the criticism he has been facing and also spoke on why he keeps his relationship out of the spotlight. "I'm trying to be as honest as possible," Aaron, (33) told Esquire magazine in an interview.

"I've probably talked to you more about my kids and Sam than I have with anybody. I've got really nothing to hide, and I'm secure in what we have. But I'm not going to unlock things that are actually precious to me", he added.

The 'Kick Ass' and 'Bullet Train' actor married his wife in 2012 and hasn't kept his relationship a secret since then. The criticism is coming due to their massive age gap, as Aaron is over 23 years younger than his partner as his wife whom when he got engaged to, was 42, and is currently 56 years old.

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' director noted that she shared a "connection" with Aaron while they worked on the film 'Nowhere Boy' which was their first meeting and project together. She added: "He was very intense and absolutely mind made-up (about us dating)."

In 2017, Aaron slammed the "intrusive" response when he and Sam first took their relationship public. "But having to deal with that early in my career probably got me to a place where I can more quickly just go, 'Oh, f*** it' instead of wanting to rip someone's head off for asking questions I don't like," he shared during an interview with New York Magazine.

Sam detailing their relationship back in 2017 said, "I literally found my soulmate. I feel so blessed: every day I wake up happy. We spend every minute of the day together."

Aaron Taylor Johnson will next be seen in the film 'Kraven The Hunter' portraying the powerful and bloodthirsty killer who is one of Spiderman's biggest enemies.

