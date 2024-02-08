Abbas meets Blinken on Palestinian statehood, Gaza conflict

Ramallah, Feb 8 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the West Bank, discussing issues, including Palestinian statehood and the developments in the Gaza Strip.

Abbas said on Wednesday that peace and security could be achieved through the implementation of the two-state solution based on international legitimacy resolutions, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

During the meeting, Abbas affirmed the importance of accelerating the delivery of relief supplies, including medicine and food, and the provision of water, electricity, and fuel to Gaza. He meanwhile reiterated his rejection of the forced displacement of the Palestinian people, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Palestinian President also warned of the consequences of any potential military operation by Israeli forces in Rafah city in the south of the strip to force Gaza residents to flee, stressing Gaza is an integral part of the Palestinian state and that the "Israeli plans" to separate the enclave from Palestinian territory would not be accepted.

Abbas also highlighted the importance of the US recognition of the State of Palestine, urging US support for Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.

