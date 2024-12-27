Abdul Rehman Makki Passes Away: 26/11 Terror Attacks Accused Dies of Heart Attack in Pakistan

Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, the brother-in-law of Mumbai attacks alleged mastermind Hafiz Saeed and the deputy chief of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), passed away from a heart attack in Lahore on Friday. According to JuD, Prof. Makki had been unwell for several days and was receiving treatment for high diabetes at a private hospital in the city.

"Makki suffered a cardiac arrest early this morning and he breathed his last in the hospital," a JuD official told PTI.

Makki, who was the brother-in-law of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, received a six-month prison sentence for terror financing from an anti-terrorism court in 2020. After his conviction, he largely remained out of the public eye as the deputy chief of JuD. The Pakistan Mutahida Muslim League (PMML) released a statement calling him a proponent of Pakistan's ideology. In 2023, the United Nations designated Makki as a global terrorist, resulting in a freeze on his assets, a travel ban, and an arms embargo.