Abdulla Al Hamed, Saudi Minister of Media discuss strengthening media ties

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 31 (ANI/WAM): Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, met today in Riyadh with Salman Al-Dosari, Minister of Media in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to strengthen media collaboration between the two nations, and explore initiatives to advance the media industry.

During the meeting, they discussed enhancing the existing media collaboration between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and taking it to new heights. The two sides reviewed coordinating efforts and existing partnerships to achieve common media objectives, in alignment with the privileged fraternal relations between the two countries.

They also explored new avenues for joint initiatives that would advance the media industry in both nations, accelerate media exchange, develop shared content that resonates with both peoples, and strengthen partnerships among media institutions to serve the shared media vision. Additionally, they discussed the importance of conveying an accurate portrayal of the accomplishments, projects, and national initiatives in both countries.

The discussions highlighted the role of various media outlets in crafting content that emphasises the strong and long-standing bonds between the two nations, reflecting the development ambitions of their leaderships.

Al Hamed hailed the close fraternal ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia under the wise leadership of both nations, expressing his anticipation for expanding media cooperation and launching initiatives that mirror their outstanding relations.

He added that the media collaboration between the two brotherly nations serves as a bridge for communication, growth, and prosperity and as a tool to achieve the visions of their wise leadership. The media sector, he noted, is a vital partner that drives economies with investments that offer promising opportunities, making the exchange of media experience and expertise essential.

NMO Chairman stressed the importance of leveraging modern technical capabilities to develop media messages that bolster national identity and strengthen cultural and social bonds between the peoples of the two nations.

He also praised the continuous and significant development in Saudi media, emphasising the UAE's commitment to signing agreements, memoranda of understanding, and launching joint initiatives that meet both countries' aspirations in establishing a unique and pioneering media system on a regional and global level.

For his part, the Saudi Minister of Media noted that the meeting aimed to strengthen bilateral media cooperation, fostering a unified Gulf media discourse rooted in high professionalism and shared values across various media outlets. He emphasised the importance of utilising modern technology to enhance media messaging.

He articulated the importance of utilising various media outlets to produce content that supports national values and the fraternal and historical ties between the two countries, aligning wit the aspirations of the two countries' leadership for unity and integration within the Gulf media system.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Al Hamed accompanied Al-Dosari on a tour of several heritage sites in At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site, showcasing the cultural and architectural legacy of the First Saudi State. They also visited Al-Bujairi Quarter, the gateway to the historical area of Al-Diriyah.

The Chairman of the National Media Office commended the ambitious development journey witnessed by Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and the guidance of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

He emphasised that the significant achievements and advancements in Saudi Arabia reflect a clear and ambitious vision for the future, which is a source of pride for the UAE. He highlighted that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, constantly affirms the long-standing, historical ties and affection between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, along with their shared vision for development and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor