Abdullah Abdullah meets women activists in Kabul to discuss political, social rights

Former head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on Wednesday met with women activists in Kabul and discussed their demands for political and social rights.

The UN Mission in Afghanistan on Sunday had welcomed the release of the four women activists, who went missing last month.

"After a long period of uncertainty about their whereabouts and safety, the four 'disappeared' Afghan women activists, as well as their relatives who also went missing, have all been released by the de facto authorities. UNAMA calls for the rights of every Afghan to be respected," the UN Mission in Afghanistan tweeted.

Earlier, there was global outrage over the fate of missing Afghan women activists who were participating in protests to demand fundamental rights for women from the Taliban.

According to media reports, the Taliban continue to threaten and harass women activists.

Even as the Taliban tries to persuade the world to recognize it and financially support its government, the regime has embarked on a violent crackdown on dissent.

