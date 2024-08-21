Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian FM discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 21 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia.

During the call, the two officials discussed regional developments in the Middle East and their humanitarian repercussions on civilians in the Gaza Strip.

They also reviewed bilateral relations and aspects of cooperation across all sectors, especially economic, trade, and investment.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the growing relations between the UAE and Australia, as well as their mutual keenness to develop the framework of bilateral cooperation in various fields, in a way that supports the two countries' efforts to achieve sustainable economic development. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor