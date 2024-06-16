Abdullah bin Zayed, Iran's Acting Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations over phone

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, the prospects of strengthening bilateral relations.

In a phone call today, the two top diplomats exchanged Eid Al-Adha greetings and reviewed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in a way that serves their mutual interests and contributes to promoting regional security and stability.

They also reviewed a number of issues of common interest, including the latest regional and international developments. (ANI/WAM)

