Abdullah bin Zayed, Kuwaiti FM inaugurate new Kuwaiti embassy building in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 3 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Foreign Minister of Kuwait, have inaugurated the new building of the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Abu Dhabi.

The two top diplomats unveiled the commemorative plaque, marking the opening of the new headquarters and then toured a photo exhibition that reflects the great development drive in Kuwait and highlights the depth of the fraternal and long-standing relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised that the opening of the new building of the Embassy of the State of Kuwait signifies the depth of the fraternal Emirati-Kuwaiti ties that are based on solid foundations of mutual respect, understanding and cohesion.

He described the UAE-Kuwaiti relations as strong, deep and fortified by bonds of mutual love and brotherhood between their leadership and peoples.

He stressed that the UAE looks forward to continuing work with the State of Kuwait at all levels, in order to develop and advance this historical relationship in fulfilment of the aspirations of the leadership of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the efforts of Jamal Al Ghunaim, Ambassador of Kuwait to the UAE, and the embassy team in furthering and strengthening relations between the two countries and their peoples.

At the end of the ceremony, the two top diplomats took a commemorative photo with the members and team of the embassy.

The opening ceremony was attended by Jamal Al Ghunaim, Ambassador of Kuwait to the UAE, and a number of ambassadors of the Gulf countries, diplomats and senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

