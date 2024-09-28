Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Maldives in New York

New York [US], September 28 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) in New York.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to President Mohamed Muizzu the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for progress and prosperity for the Maldives.

For his part, the Maldivian President conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

During the meeting, an array of items on the agenda of the UNGA 29 were discussed, as well as joint cooperation in various sectors, including economic, tourism, renewable energy, climate, commercial and investment.

The two sides also addressed issues of mutual interest and reviewed their cooperation within the framework of international organisations.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed noted the developing and growing relations with the Republic of the Maldives, emphasising the UAE's keenness to seizing all available opportunities to enhance these relations in a way that serves the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples, and supports their developmental aspirations.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State. (ANI/WAM)

