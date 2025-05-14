Abdullah bin Zayed receives Hussein Al-Sheikh, discussing regional developments

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 14 : Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Hussein Al-Sheikh, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and Vice President of the State of Palestine.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his best wishes to Hussein Al-Sheikh for success in his duties.

The meeting, held today in Abu Dhabi, discussed the overall current developments in the region and their various implicationsparticularly the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Stripand emphasised the importance of intensifying international efforts to provide urgent humanitarian needs for civilians in the strip.

The UAE top diplomat affirmed the UAE's longstanding fraternal and historic stance towards the Palestinian people and its unwavering commitment to supporting their legitimate aspirations for sustainable peace, stability, development, and a dignified life.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the need for concerted international efforts at this stage to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to build a sustainable humanitarian response that meets the needs of civilians facing tragic conditions. He stressed that the UAE will spare no effort in extending a helping hand to the Palestinian brothers and providing the necessary humanitarian support.

Sheikh Abdullah also emphasised the importance of ending extremism, tension, and escalating violence in the region and advancing toward a serious political horizon to revive negotiations, aiming to achieve comprehensive peace based on the 'two-state solution' and to help reinforce stability and ensure sustainable security in the region.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs. (ANI/WAM)

