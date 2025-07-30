Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes UK's announcement of its intention to recognise State of Palestine

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 30 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, welcomed the announcement by Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, regarding the UK government's intention to recognise the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly meetings in September.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan believes this step reinforces efforts by the international community to achieve the two-state solution and establish a just and lasting peace in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed the UAE's appreciation for this significant decision, which comes at a critical juncture and underscores the need for the international community to uphold its responsibilities and work collectively to revive the political process and bring an end to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Such efforts would contribute to enhancing regional security and stability, while supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent, sovereign state in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions and international law.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting the aspirations and rights of the Palestinian people, safeguarding their rights, and continued cooperation with regional and international partners to achieve a just and sustainable solution that brings an end to the conflict and lays the foundations for a more stable and prosperous future for all peoples of the region. (ANI/WAM)

