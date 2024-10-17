Abhidhamma Divas honours teachings of Lord Buddha, celebrates revival of Pali language

By Aanchal Kumari

New Delhi [India], October 17 : The International Buddhist Confederation celebrated the declaration of Pali as a classical language by the Centre, on the occasion of the 'Abhidhamma Divas'.

The event in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture aimed at preserving the ancient Pali language and sacred texts associated with Buddhism in India's capital city of New Delhi in Vigyan Bhawan.

The event commenced with the lighting of lamps and offering of flowers to Buddha, followed by a special screening of a Buddhist-themed film and religious chanting by monks.

The auspicious Abhidhamma Divas commemorates the descent of Lord Buddha from the celestial realm after teaching Abhidhamma, wherein, the ancient Pali language is closely associated with the teachings of Buddhism, and is often studied and practised by scholars and practitioners to get better insights and understanding of the religion.

Abhijit Halder, Director General of the International Buddhist Confederation, highlighted the declaration of Pali as a classical language during the event, a significant initiative to promote and preserve this ancient language.

"It is the youth who have to learn the language, and we in the IBC have been trying to engage the youth aggressively. We have had many youth sessions; we have had research topics which were discussed in different forums. We have also invited people to write papers on various topics which are associated with everything, Abhidhamma, Pali etc. And we have received very good responses as well," he said.

"It is going to make a very big difference because India is the country of the origin of this language and therefore we are the ones we should be giving it due respect and regard. So with the declaration of classical language, I am sure it is going to bring a lot of positivity in terms of the spread of the Pali language and a lot of exchanges between countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and India on the Pali language. I am sure a lot of missing links will be completed. The most important thing is that when you have direct access to a language you understand the teaching of Buddha even better," the IBC Director General added.

The event, graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju, saw the participation of around 2,000 delegates and monks from around the globe.

A student at the event said it was a great initiative in the direction of the revival of ancient culture.

"He ( Prime Minister) stated the prominence of languages such as Pali, Sanskrit, and Prakrit, and we could relate to what he was saying. And I too believe that in today's time, these languages should be preserved," she said.

"There are crores of manuscripts that have yet to be read, and their languages have yet to be realised. So, I believe if we study our languages, like Pali, Sanskrit, and Prakrit, then only will we get to know the ocean, like vast Indian culture and traditions, which we are not aware of yet. So it is a great initiative that will help in the direction of its preservation," she added.

Dr Damenda Porage, the Deputy Secretary General at IBC said, "India being a land of Philosophy and an educational hub for the ancient world now has come up again to spread peace in the world with the teachings of the Buddha,"

The gathering of scholars, monks, and young experts from diverse backgrounds highlighted the universal relevance of Buddha's teachings and the shared responsibility to safeguard this invaluable knowledge.

