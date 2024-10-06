Abrupt 'disappearance' of KP CM Gandapur stokes rumors of his arrest amid protest in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 6 : In addition to stoking rumours of his arrest, the sudden "disappearance" of fiery politician and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur raised numerous questions as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued its demonstration in Islamabad for a second day on Saturday, Geo News reported.

In an interview with the Geo News program "Naya Pakistan" on Saturday, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, the KP CM's information advisor, stated that CM Gandapur was escorted by his staff when Rangers men entered the KP House in Islamabad.

"We would have known if Ali Amin Gandapur departed for Peshawar," he said.

"No one has been able to contact the chief minister so far," he added.

Additionally, he stated that he spoke with the chief minister over a satellite phone around eight in the morning today. As of right now, his whereabouts remain unclear.

Saif responded to rumours that Gandapur would be arrested, stating that it would be a contempt of court since the KP CM had been granted bail by the Peshawar High Court (PHC), reported Geo News.

He continued by saying that Article 248 of the Constitution grants exemptions to all elected officials.

It is important to know that shortly after Chief Minister Gandapur arrived in Islamabad and proceeded to the provincial government's residence, large groups of police and Rangers stormed into the KP House in the federal capital earlier today.

However, sources closer to the government refuted the reports about the KP chief minister's arrest by law enforcers.

Islamabad's law and order situation is still precarious because, in an attempt to maintain security ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, the party founded by Imran Khan attempted to hold a protest at D-Chowk in the face of Section 144, which forbids political activities and gatherings in the twin cities.

Protests demanding the independence of the judiciary and the release of the opposition party's founder, Imran, who has been detained at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail for over a year, were started by the opposition party.

Law enforcement officers and partyworkers also got into fights, each saying the other had attacked them.

Police fired tear gas at the protesters on Saturday in the capital as well as the convoys tried to enter Islamabad, while the workers used slingshots to hit the law enforcers.

