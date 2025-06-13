"Absolutely devastating," UK PM condoles deaths due to Air India crash in Gujarat

London [UK], June 13 : UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the Air India crash on Thursday.

Starmer said that the images and news of the incident are devastating.

"Well, the images and news from India is absolutely devastating. And I speak for the entire country, saying our thoughts are with each and every one of those involved. There will be British and Indian families across the land who are absolutely impacted by this. Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with them," he said.

Starmer said that the UK has dispatched an investigative team to probe the accident.

"Obviously, the investigation is going on. We've dispatched an investigation team that's been deployed. The Foreign Secretary is leading on this. And we'll obviously update as soon as we can," he said.

He added that the UK is working with Indian government to establish facts.

"But we're working with the Indian authorities on this to establish the facts. I would say to all families, friends of anybody affected, to please contact the Foreign Office for further information," he said.

Meanwhile, the UK Royal family extended condolences to the families of the victims involved in the London-bound Air India flight that crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Condolences poured in from all quarters of UK over the tragic airplane accident which took place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday.

The UK Royal family offered condolences on the tragic accident. In a message, King Charles said, "My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning. Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones. I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time".

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

