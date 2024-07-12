Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority to participate in 20th Liwa Date Festival

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 12 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) is participating in the 20th edition of the Liwa Date Festival, held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the festival takes place in Liwa, Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi, from 15th to 28th July 2024.

The Authority emphasised the significance of their participation in the festival to support heritage and cultural events aimed at promoting the Al Dhafra region both economically and as a tourist destination.

ADAFSA aims to showcase its role in developing the palm sector in Abu Dhabi through various plans and programmes aimed at enhancing palm cultivation and date production, supporting agricultural sustainability, and bolstering the biosecurity system to prevent diseases and pests.

This year, ADAFSA's participation includes an introduction to its comprehensive range of services provided to farm owners, especially agricultural extension services.

The Authority will highlight its efforts in pest control for palm trees, integrated pest management programmes, and promoting best practices in palm tree care, particularly focusing on the installation and management of pheromone and light traps and recommended treatment methods for palm trunk infestations.

Additionally, ADAFSA will offer several awareness lectures on good agricultural practices, organic farming, and climate-smart agriculture.

They will also present innovative agricultural practices such as drone technology for aerial farm surveillance, part of the Smart Agricultural Control Programme implemented by the Authority. ADAFSA experts will participate in the judging panel for the prominent date competition, answer visitor enquiries, and provide technical advice and guidance.

The Authority also aims to promote the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week, scheduled for 26th-28th November at ADNEC, with wide international participation from decision-makers and leading global companies in the sector.

They will also promote the first Global Food Security Summit, hosted by Abu Dhabi, which will attract top officials, decision-makers, and experts to discuss the future of this vital sector.

Furthermore, during the festival, ADAFSA will promote the third edition of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, encouraging farmers and breeders to participate and win valuable prizes.

They will also promote the Middle East's largest fodder market, which aims to provide UAE livestock breeders with easy access to high-quality animal feed at competitive prices while ensuring safe and sustainable solutions for local fodder companies to reach markets.

The Liwa Date Festival aims to highlight the significance of palm trees, preserve their historical value, and pass this heritage to future generations.

It supports local farmers producing dates, fruits, and agricultural products, and features traditional competitions such as the date and fruit mazayna and model farm competitions, handcrafts, a children's village, and more. (ANI/WAM)

