Abu Dhabi Airports marks early reopening of northern runway at Zayed International Airport

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 29 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Airports has announced that Zayed International Airport's Northern Runway (13L/31R) has reopened earlier than expected and is now fully operational for arrivals and departures after a successful rehabilitation project.

The Northern Runway Rehabilitation project resulted in several key upgrades. These included reinforcing and resurfacing the runway with 210,000 tonnes of asphalt to enhance durability and resilience. Additionally, major technological improvements were made, such as a new redundant ground visibility monitoring system to boost safety, a state-of-the-art Instrument Landing System (ILS) for greater precision, and the replacement of over 1,200 halogen airfield lights with energy-efficient LED alternatives.

By transitioning to LED lighting, Abu Dhabi Airports demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Upgrades to critical navigational systems, like the ILS and Runway Visual Range (RVR) systems, ensure both safety and efficiency for aircraft operations, particularly in challenging weather conditions.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, praised the project, saying, "The successful completion of the North Runway Rehabilitation Project at Zayed International Airport reflects not only the strategic foresight of Abu Dhabi Airports but also the UAE's dedication to innovation and sustainable growth in the aviation sector. This project reaffirms our commitment to enhancing the global standing of UAE airports, in line with both the GCAA and national vision for long-term prosperity."

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "The successful completion of the Northern Runway Rehabilitation Project ahead of schedule is a direct result of meticulous planning, effective stakeholder collaboration, and a steadfast dedication to operational excellence. This enhanced infrastructure will enable us to effectively manage continuous increases in air traffic demand and optimise airport throughput at AUH."

The return to dual-runway operations will enable the airport to better meet the growing demand from airlines. While the Northern Runway was closed, Abu Dhabi Airports maintained operations at AUH using the Southern Runway alone, ensuring the increase in air traffic was managed effectively. Daily operations continued without disruption, maintaining both continuity and safety.

This achievement highlights Abu Dhabi Airports' commitment to building aviation infrastructure that upholds the highest standards of safety and operations, further strengthening Zayed International Airport's reputation as a major global aviation hub. (ANI/WAM)

