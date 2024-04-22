Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre joins 38th Tunis International Book Fair 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 22 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is set to present around 350 of its publications, including 50 new releases, during its participation in the 38th Tunis International Book Fair, organised by the Tunisian Ministry of Cultural Affairs from 19 to 28 April 2024.

The ALC pavilion at the Fair offers visitors the opportunity to explore the latest contemporary releases across various genres of literature, humanities, and children's literature, alongside a number of classical works, all as part of the hundreds of releases issued by the Kalima Project and the Basaer (Insights) series of research papers and studies.

The pavilion also presents a distinctive collection of literary, historical, travel, and cultural works under the 'Esdarat' project, as part of its strategy to promote its diverse publications, engage with audiences, and connect with various categories of readers. The Centre's objective is to promote a culture of reading and advance the presence of the Arabic language in various cultural events.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre regularly takes part in the Tunis International Book Fair, given the event's reputation as an established annual cultural phenomenon, organised by the Tunisian Ministry of Cultural Affairs since 1981 at the Palais des Expositions in the capital, Tunis. The agenda for this year's edition welcomes 300 participating publishing houses, showcasing around 500,000 titles; it includes a range of intellectual and cultural activities, as well as events held on the side lines of the Fair.(ANI/WAM)

