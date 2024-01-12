Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches 4th edition of Research Grant Programme

Dubai [UAE], January 12 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has launched the fourth edition of the Research Grant Programme to support researchers in the Arabic language to submit high-quality projects that help advance the language, enhance knowledge, and promote scientific studies.

The submission period closes on February 29, 2024.

Launched in 2021, the programme offers six to eight grants annually in several fields, including the Arabic Lexicon, Academic Curricula, Literature and Criticism, Applied and Computational Linguistics, Teaching Arabic to Non-Arabic Speakers, and Manuscript Editing in all fields of Arabic language studies. It allocates an annual total of AED600,000 for the grants.

Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said, "With the launch of the Research Grant Programme's fourth edition, we are providing further opportunities for researchers to present quality projects that contribute to enriching the Arabic language, strengthening its position, and underlining its role as a fundamental pillar for thought and cultural identity, driving the advancement of scientific research and its impact across all fields of knowledge."

During the 33rd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which will take place from 29th April to 5th May 2024, ALC will release the works of the third edition of the Research Grants Programme as part of the Basaer (Insights) series of research papers and studies.

These works include: Evolving Narratives in Emirati Literature: A Technical Study by Maryam Al-Hamshi; Ibn Musafir's Choices, edited by Muqbil Al Ahmadi and Shafiq Al Bitar; Biography of Al-Iskandar Dhul-Qarnayn and the Wonders He Experienced, edited by Nabil Hamdi Al Shahid; Hadith Bayad wa Riyad by Fayez Al-Qais; The New Historical Novel and Betting on Fantasy by Mustafa Al-Nahhal; The Aesthetics of Meaning: The Philosophy of Tradition in the Arabic Language from Interpretation to Meta-Interpretation by Shafiqa Wail; and The Literary and Critical Movement in Saudi Arabia: Beginnings and Trends by Muhammad Al-Safrani.

Since its launch, the Research Grant Programme has awarded 20 grants, with the Literature and Criticism category receiving the highest number of submissions, followed by Manuscript Editing and Arabic Lexicon. (ANI/WAM)

