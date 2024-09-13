Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, ETHER unveil 6 homegrown brands by Emirati female entrepreneurs

Dubai [UAE], September 13 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), in collaboration with ETHER by Cloud Spaces, has launched six innovative brands owned by Emirati female entrepreneurs.

This initiative is part of a strategic partnership between the two entities designed to empower women in the retail sector, both locally and internationally.

The partnership, which commenced a year ago, has successfully launched 18 home grown brands to date in three batches, offering Emirati women entrepreneurs a platform to enter the competitive retail space.

By showcasing their unique products at the ETHER store in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, these entrepreneurs are reaching broader audiences and cementing their presence in key commercial markets across the UAE.

Nema F. Al Aghbari, Marketing & Membership Manager at the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said, "The launch of the third round of Abu Dhabi based female-owned startups highlights our unwavering commitment to fostering the growth of women in business. We're very proud of the work they've done thus far, these entrepreneurs are entering innovative and sustainable fields, contributing fresh perspectives to the market. Notably, our partnership with ETHER by Cloud Spaces has been vital in providing them with the tools and guidance needed to excel. The new brands unveiled at the ETHER shop are a testament to the endless creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of our female entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi. We're delighted to not only celebrate the launch of the six brands, but also celebrate the diverse talents and passions of their female founders."

Malak Smejkalova, Senior Director of Innovation at ETHER by Cloud Spaces, commented, "The newly launched brands, which were unveiled at the ETHER shop, are a testament to the creativity and drive of female entrepreneurs right here in Abu Dhabi. I am in awe of the hard work and dedication this amazing group of women are putting in. We look forward to welcoming guests into ETHER to view the new collections, we have everything from handmade candles to fabrics to plant-based, sustainable beauty products." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor