Abu Dhabi Chamber obtains three ISO certificates

Dubai [UAE], January 15 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has obtained three ISO certificates for its dedication to upholding the highest international standards and optimal global management practices in quality, environmental sustainability, and occupational health.

The certificates include the ISO certificate for quality management systems (ISO 9001:2015), the ISO certificate for environmental management systems (ISO 14001:2015), and the ISO certificate for occupational health management systems (ISO 45001:2018), after successfully passing all requirements and conditions for external auditing.

Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, "The success of the Abu Dhabi Chamber in passing the external audit and obtaining the three ISO certificates is a new landmark addition to the Abu Dhabi Chamber's record of achievements, excellence, and quality of performance. It reflects the Chamber's commitment to applying the highest international standards in quality, environment, health and safety.

It also embodies the Chamber's commitment to adopting the best international practices in these fields; thereby enhancing support for the efforts aimed at strengthening Abu Dhabi's competitive position as one of the top 10 cities in the world, and the first choice in the region in terms of ease of establishing and doing business by 2025."

Obtaining this certificate aligns with the Chamber's ongoing commitment to developing the services it provides and innovating new services that enrich customer value, as well as its commitment to local and federal laws and legislation related to quality and sustainability management systems.

This commitment extends to the meticulous measurement, analysis, and improvement of the quality management system through internal customer service satisfaction surveys and external audits.

Proactive adherence to local and federal laws governing environmental protection, safety, and occupational health is another pillar of the Abu Dhabi Chamber's commitment to excellence. Its initiatives to minimise pollution, work-related injuries, and occupational diseases contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future for Abu Dhabi. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor