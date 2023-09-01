Abu Dhabi City Municipality conducted training courses and programmes for its employees

Dubai [UAE], September 1 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi City Municipality (ADM), under the Support Services Sector, made notable advancements in the first half of 2023, particularly in the digitalisation and e-archiving of municipal documents and in providing training programmes to enhance employee skills.

Digitalisation

The ADM digitised a total of 685,333 files across various sectors and departments, hitting a 100% completion rate. They also digitised contractor and supplier evaluation processes on the Oracle system, transitioning from paper forms, and achieved 100% in performance indicators.

Employee Upskilling

The ADM, through the Support Services Sector, conducted hundreds of training sessions in the first half of 2023. This includes 651 online courses on the Coursera platform, 321 mandatory job-related training sessions, 469 competency-enhancing courses, 53 assorted employee workshops, and training 520 personnel in environmental, health, and safety protocols.

The municipality also trained 43 university students, monitored 20 graduate trainee plans, oversaw 37 alternate service employee plans, tracked 33 knowledge transfer schemes, approved 32 academic leave requests, monitored 164 performance improvement strategies, supervised 118 consultant contract employee evaluations, and assessed 35 trainee graduates.

Other Initiatives

In addition to the above, the ADM also launched the following initiatives:

"Mentor sessions" with the Director General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality to boost employees' awareness of their institutional rights and responsibilities.

"We are all accountable" initiative to share educational insights based on operational requirements.

Welcomed 35 trainees from the alternative national service, providing them with job-based training.

Completed the project of rehabilitating the facades of residential buildings in Al Bahia area and the project of refurbishing and painting the facades of the Green Market in Al Shahama.

Participated in supporting many community and awareness events organized by the municipality and its branches. Hosted a recreational event for employees and their children at "Aa Al Bahr" beach on the Abu Dhabi Corniche. (ANI/WAM)

