Abu Dhabi city municipality launches 9th cycle of 'Irtiqaa' award

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 27 (ANI/WAM): Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, has stressed that the Municipality's Internal Excellence Award, 'Irtiqaa,' has been a driving force in encouraging the creative energies of its employees.

During the ceremony organised by the Strategic Planning and Performance Management SectorInstitutional Excellence Managementto honour the winners of the eighth cycle of the 'Irtiqaa' Award, Al Qubaisi announced the launch of the ninth cycle in its new form.

This new form presents an exciting opportunity to highlight outstanding practices and efforts, creating an inspiring and distinguished work environment. The new cycle reflects the Municipality's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable services that enhance the quality of life and meet the aspirations of the community.

Omar Mohammed Al Shehhi, Acting Executive Director of the Strategic Planning and Performance Management Sector, noted that the "Irtiqaa" Award aims to raise the level of performance, improve institutional work mechanisms, and prepare employees for active participation in various excellence awards.

The award also seeks to develop and build the capacities of employees, equipping them to achieve best practices and promoting awareness of the culture of excellence, quality, and transparency, making it an essential component of the work environment by fostering a spirit of competition and collaboration among all sectors and departments. (ANI/WAM)

