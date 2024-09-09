Abu Dhabi crown prince meets President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Monday.

🇮🇳-🇦🇪 special ties growing stronger! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn welcomed HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. President expressed deep appreciation for the historically close and friendly… pic.twitter.com/SsKbYH6iRn — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 9, 2024

Further, the Indian Embassy in the UAE shared a post on X expressing appreciation for the progress in the India-UAE friendship and their shared vision for the future.

"Hon. President Smt. Draupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn welcomed HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zyaed Al Nahyan,Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Expressed deep appreciation on the progress of the India-UAE friendship and the two countries' shared vision for the future. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy," said the Indian Embassy in UAE on X.

Further, Ministry of External Affairs spokeperson Randhir Jaiswal shared a post on X after President Murmu meets Abu Dhabi crown prince and stated that the President expressed appreciation for the close and friendly relations between India and the UAE, citing strong people-to-people ties.

"India-UAE special ties growing stronger! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn welcomed HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. president expressed deep appreciation for the historically close and friendly relations between - underpinned by strong people to people ties," the MEA spokeperson said on X.

Earlier in the day, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held a meeting at Hyderabad House in the national capital on Monday.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and other officials were present in the meeting.

Taking to X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A warm welcome for a close friend. PM @narendramodi received HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Hyderabad House. Discussions on entire spectrum of India - UAE bilateral relations and future areas of cooperation lie ahead."

Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi on September 8 on his first official visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, received the Crown Prince upon his arrival. He was also accorded a ceremonial welcome after he landed here in the national capital.

