Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visits Supreme Council for motherhood, childhood to mark Emirati Children's Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in Abu Dhabi to mark Emirati Children's Day.

The event is celebrated annually in the UAE on March 15.

During the tour, Nahyan was briefed on the council's ongoing efforts and initiatives to further support motherhood and childcare, under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (The Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

He was briefed on the council's programmes aimed at enhancing mothers' and children's well-being, particularly in education, health, culture, society and mental health, as well as enhancing their security and safety, evaluating development plans that ensure their welfare, and implementing studies and research to help strengthen the childcare and motherhood services ecosystem.

He also met with members of the Children's Advisory Council, the Emirati Children's Parliament and UNICEF's Youth Climate Ambassadors for COP28, highlighting their role as exceptional role models of determination and testament to the leadership's commitment to cultivating new generations equipped to maintain the nation's progress.

He highlighted the leadership's focus on investing in building a secure and nurturing environment for children, acknowledging their pivotal role as the bedrock of the nation's future.

Nahyan added that as leaders of tomorrow and architects of the future, children inherit the responsibility of advancing the nation's achievements and fulfilling its ambitions.

The young members presented the council's efforts to empower children and develop national policies and strategies to safeguard the rights of mothers and children, as well as enhance their quality of life.

The presentation also reviewed cooperation efforts between the council and various government and private entities to launch initiatives and projects that aim to improve healthcare and education services for children.

At the end of the tour, Nahyan praised the achievements of the council and emphasised that the council's achievements reflect the support of the country's leadership, which has always prioritised mothers and children, and the commitment of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to ensuring their care and building a healthy environment in which to raise children in line with traditional values.

He was accompanied by Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Sara Awadh Issa Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education and Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

During the visit, Al Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, emphasised that the council, under the directives of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, works alongside its cross-sector partners to ensure the UAE remains at the forefront of efforts to protect children's rights and raise awareness about the importance of healthcare and early childhood education, as well as children's psychological and social development, applying best practices and developing new policies and strategies that factor in future challenges.

Al Falasi confirmed that the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood operates in line with a clear strategic vision aimed at ensuring the rights of mothers and children, unifying efforts to provide the best services and programmes that ensure children's growth and development in a safe and stimulating environment, and building a society that cares for and protects mothers and children. (ANI/WAM)

