Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week to drive advancement in childhood development

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 25 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week, running from 29th October - 2nd November 2024, aims to promote innovation and collaboration in early childhood development (ECD).

The Week will feature the World Early Childhood Development (WED) Forum, ECD Innovation Day, ECD Research Convening, and The Early Childhood Development Fair, along with various city-wide events.

The WED Forum, held from 30th-31st October, will focus on knowledge exchange and collaboration through over 30 interactive sessions and 50 speakers from 20 sectors.

Speakers will include Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and other key figures from various industries.

ECD Innovation Day (29th October) will highlight emerging technologies, startups, and solutions in the ECD sector, featuring keynote sessions from Ian Hathaway, Co-Founder of Far Out Ventures, and Todd Yellin, Head of Product at Netflix.

Running in parallel, the ECD Research Convening (29th-31st October) will bring together over 100 researchers to collaborate and share insights through workshops focused on driving long-term impact in early childhood science.

Key partners of the Week include Mubadala, ADQ, Aldar, and others. The Early Childhood Development Fair (31st October - 2nd November), held at Umm Al Emarat Park, will offer interactive activities for the community. (ANI/WAM)

