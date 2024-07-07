Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace participates in AI ethics conference in Hiroshima

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 7 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace is participating in a historic multi-faith event, scheduled to be held in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on 9-10 July, under the title "AI Ethics for Peace: World Religions commit to the Rome Call", in partnership with the Pontifical Academy for Life and Religions for Peace Japan.

The conference is expected to begin on July 9 at the International Conference Center Hiroshima (DAHLIA), with speeches by Shaikh Al Mahfoudh bin Bayyah, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace and Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa; Reverend Yoshiharu Tomatsu, Secretary-General of Religions for Peace Japan; Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life; and Father Paolo Bennati, Professor of Moral Theology and Ethics of technology at the Pontifical Gregorian University, who will present the Hiroshima Protocol on Generative Artificial Intelligence, which will become an integral part of the Rome Call for AI Ethics.

The joint meeting aims to advance the ethics of artificial intelligence and is considered an important step in which all religious traditions must participate.

Three sessions will be held during the first day: the first session will focus on "The Scientific Perspective: Risks and Opportunities of AI," the second session will address "The Technological Perspective: Practical Applications of Ethical AI," and the third session will discuss AI Governance.

The programme of the second day is dedicated to celebrating the signing of the Rome Call by leaders of world religions, which will be held at the Hiroshima International Conference Center (DAHLIA). (ANI/WAM)

