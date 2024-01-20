Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace spotlights UAE's vision in promoting culture of peace, tolerance

Davos [Switzerland], January 20 (ANI/WAM): Shaikh Al Mahfouz bin Bayyah, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, stressed the role of religions in facing global challenges.

He highlighted the vision of the UAE to spread the culture of peace and tolerance across the world, its pioneering role in sustainable development, and its call to embrace a world that guarantees security, stability, and developmental and economic prosperity for all, recalling in this context the brilliant success of the UAE in hosting the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

As part of his participation in the events of the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum taking place in Davos, Shaikh Al Mahfouz bin Bayyah reviewed the role of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace in developing concepts of artificial intelligence ethics through the Rome Call for AI Ethics in cooperation with international entities such as the Vatican's Pontifical Academy for Life.

He also highlighted the role of the forum in establishing the first artificial intelligence and civil society committee, which was launched in London in December 2023, to examine the role of ethics and governance in artificial intelligence.

The forum's participation came in embodiment of its participation in the Executive Council of the "Council of 100", an initiative launched by the World Economic Forum that aims to promote dialogue and understanding between the Islamic world and the West.

Shaikh Al Mahfouz bin Bayyah participated in a closed roundtable chaired by Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum. The roundtable included a limited number of participants who reviewed the challenges of the modern world and explored the role of civil society in promoting multilateral cooperation.

The Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace called for building a global system that safeguards human dignity and effectively protects it, transcending religious, cultural, and ethnic differences, based on the values of equality, justice, and embrace of diversity contained in religious and human values. (ANI/WAM)

