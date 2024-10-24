Abu Dhabi Fund for Development launches 2nd Kafa'at programme

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 24 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has launched the second edition of its Kafa'at programme to help employees advance their professional and interpersonal skills. The initiative focuses on enhancing expertise in different fields to boost productivity, streamline operational processes, and promote a positive work environment that encourages creativity, innovation, and teamwork.

The Kafa'at programme features a series of interactive workshops and practical training sessions designed to build key competencies among ADFD employees. These efforts align with the Fund's goals to strengthen job performance and support the achievement of its future strategic objectives.

Fatima Ateeq Al Mazrouei, Director of the Support Services Department at ADFD, highlighted the programme's distinct and comprehensive approach in its latest edition, which has been tailored to meet the evolving needs of both employees and the organisation. She emphasised that by investing in the development of its workforce, ADFD is empowering its employees to perform their roles with greater efficiency, which in turn supports the Fund's broader goals of sustainable development and institutional excellence.

Al Mazrouei stated, "The training courses and workshops within the Kafa'at programme incorporate advanced interactive methods and engaging activities aligned with global best practices to promote excellence and innovation. They aim to enhance employees' capabilities and ensure they gain the maximum benefit from the programme."

"We are also focused on creating a supportive environment that empowers employees to grow and advance in their careers," she added.

This year's edition of Kafa'at will train 112 employees across different departments and sections, with each employee participating in four training courses. The focus is on developing behavioural competencies by enhancing professional skills for internal and external interactions, improving communication through multiple channels, and supporting teamwork and collaboration to achieve shared goals.

Additionally, the training emphasises transparency, integrity, and accountability, ensuring that all dealings align with ADFD's core values and work ethics. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor