Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week kicks off next Monday

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 11 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the inaugural edition of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW) will be launched on Monday in the UAE capital under the theme "accelerating the future of global healthcare."

Taking place between 13th to 15th May 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the global event is set to convene a distinguished assembly of healthcare leaders, researchers, policymakers, specialists, investors, and entrepreneurs across the global healthcare and life sciences ecosystem.

Hosted by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, the always-on platform will witness a true gathering of pioneering minds and a powerful network of 5,000 attendees, 1,000 delegates, 200 speakers, and 100 exhibitors.

Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), said, "Focused on driving collaboration on priority topics, ADGHW aims to explore the shift from healthcare to health providing experts with a platform to exchange knowledge and experiences on crucial topics such as, ageing populations, non-communicable diseases, mental health and other common challenges as well as driving a bold conversation on proactive healthcare delivery. Centralised around driving impact, we aim through ADGHW to co-design tangible outcomes and transformative initiatives with global players to foster responsible innovation and pave the way for a healthier tomorrow for all."

Dr.Al Ghaithi added, "Abu Dhabi has a track record of excellence and fast-growing, future-forward, data-enabled healthcare services. A platform such ADGHW spearheads a global effort to accelerate innovation and the development of novel approaches while making proactive health based on prediction, prevention and early intervention a global priority.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, said, "At M42 we are revolutionising global health. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as genomics and AI, we're delivering personalised, precise, and preventive health solutions that are reshaping health and empowering individuals to manage their health and well-being.

At M42, we prioritise people, not just patients; health, not just healthcare; and prevention, not just treatment. We're honoured to serve as the Foundation Partner for the inaugural Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week, supporting the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi in advancing global health innovation and driving adoption for a healthier world."

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer at PureHealth, said, "Under the government's vision, Abu Dhabi has set new global benchmarks for healthcare excellence, built upon a robust ecosystem comprising some of the world's most advanced facilities, technologies and companies.

The Emirate is the ideal platform to convene global healthcare leaders to address its future, and PureHealth is proud to be the National Healthcare and Longevity Champion for Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week.

Under our participation, we will champion the transition from traditional healthcare models to a proactive, holistic system that promotes preventative care to enable longer, healthier and happier lives. We will engage with public and private sector leaders as we strive to elevate global health standards in line with Abu Dhabi's efforts to foster lasting, positive change beyond its borders."

During the first day of ADGHW, the programme will witness the Health Leaders Forum which will welcome around 200 VIPs including ministers and public officials, CEOs, international investors, innovators, heads of multilateral organisations, leading experts across science, health, and medicine to focus on how to tackle the changes and challenges of global health.

Furthermore, throughout the three-day event, the Future Health Summit will host keynote speeches, panel sessions, and discussions about themes central to the healthcare industry, focusing on creating impact on an individual, community and global level. Themes range from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to microbiomes, regenerative medicine, longevity, and covering genomics to a fast-growing centre for preventative and precision medicine. (ANI/WAM)

