Abu Dhabi govt pavilion sees 3 civil defence agreements signed on GITEX closing day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 19 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Government has successfully concluded its five-day participation at GITEX Global 2024, culminating in the signing of several strategic memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at transforming government public services through cutting-edge innovations.

On the final day of GITEX, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) signed an MoU with The Arabic Vision Information Systems. This collaboration will enhance ADCDA's capabilities by providing a comprehensive suite of information and communication technology solutions, including high-performance workstations, screens, network infrastructure, and modern sound systems.

The partnership aims to bolster efficiency and security, ensuring effective communication during emergencies through advanced surveillance systems and an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system to enhance vehicle identification.

In another significant collaboration, ADCDA signed an MoU with Color Works Computer. Under this agreement, Color Works Computer will deliver maintenance and hardware repair services, ensuring seamless operations through routine and on-demand support.

This initiative includes the provision of necessary materials, alongside a dedicated team of technicians to conduct regular inspections and repairs, thereby minimising downtime and maximising productivity.

Furthermore, ADCDA signed an MoU with United Security Group, which will provide comprehensive maintenance services for network cabling and connectivity.

This partnership focuses on ensuring the reliability and functionality of communication networks through routine maintenance and prompt repairs. A specialised team of engineers will perform regular inspections and address any technical issues to maintain operational continuity.

The day concluded with a heartfelt thank-you ceremony by the Abu Dhabi Government, acknowledging the participation of over thirty Abu Dhabi government entities and their partners in this landmark event.

Throughout the week at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Abu Dhabi government entities showcased groundbreaking AI-enabled platforms, including TAMM 3.0, the Sahatna app, and the Tomouh learning platform, among others.

They also signed strategic MoUs during this event, reaffirming the Abu Dhabi Government's dedication to delivering world-class, efficient, and accessible public services. These initiatives will set new benchmarks in digital governance, enhance user experience, and embrace the future of public service delivery. (ANI/WAM)

