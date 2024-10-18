Abu Dhabi Health Data Services partners with Amaze Health to drive international expansion

Dubai [UAE], October 18 (ANI/WAM): M42's Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a leading digital healthcare solutions provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amaze Health, a global virtual medical care technology company, during GITEX Global 2024.

This strategic partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organisations to explore investment opportunities, expand into new markets, and develop cutting-edge digital health solutions. The MoU was signed by Kareem Shahin, CEO of ADHDS, and David Silverstein, CEO of Amaze Health. The collaboration aligns with Abu Dhabi's vision to become a global healthcare hub, reinforcing ADHDS' commitment to providing world-class healthcare services.

"We are thrilled to partner with Amaze to explore the vast potential of digital health in transforming healthcare delivery globally. By combining our expertise and resources, we can create innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes and drive sustainable growth," said Shahin.

David Silverstein expressed similar enthusiasm: "This partnership represents a significant milestone for Amaze Health as we expand our global footprint. We are excited to collaborate with ADHDS, a leader in healthcare technology, to explore opportunities for investment, market expansion, and joint product development."

As part of its international growth strategy, ADHDS will explore an investment in Amaze Health, with both parties discussing potential shareholding percentages and value-added contributions. The collaboration will focus on introducing Amaze Health's products and services to regions outside the US, including the UAE, GCC countries, North Africa, and Europe, leveraging ADHDS's extensive reach and expertise.

In turn, Amaze Health will work with ADHDS to introduce the latter's innovative digital health solutions to the US market. Both parties are focused on building a mutually beneficial partnership that drives revenue growth, enhances healthcare delivery, and positions Abu Dhabi as a global leader in healthcare innovation. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor