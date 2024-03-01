Abu Dhabi hosts its first WIN Symposium gathering global Oncology leaders

Dubai [UAE], March 1 (ANI/WAM): The WIN Symposium 2024, a landmark event in precision oncology, has officially commenced in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant collaboration between the Worldwide Innovative Network (WIN) Consortium and Burjeel Holdings.

This two-day annual global congress of the WIN Consortium brings together over 500 physicians, researchers, and scientists in the field from 30 countries to explore the latest advancements in precision oncology, with the ultimate goal of improving cancer patient care and outcomes worldwide.

Under the theme "Precision and Molecular Oncology: Caring for Patients and Future Generations", the congress kicked off with a grand opening featuring 2018 Nobel Laureate, Prof. James Allison, Regental Professor and Chair of the Department of Immunology at the MD Anderson Cancer Center (USA), whose groundbreaking work has revolutionised cancer immunotherapy.

In his keynote lecture, Prof. Allison, presented the latest research on how immunotherapy works and the way in which treatments can be improved, tailored and combined so that they are more effective and safe to give to patients with various types of cancer.

On the sidelines of the event, Prof. Allison, said, "We are excited to be here and hear about what is happening in the UAE. We are impressed by the infrastructure being built for the development of patient care and cancer treatment, particularly in precision oncology, genomic medicine, and immunotherapy. The future is already here in terms of collaboration with various groups, including those planning infrastructure and building medical systems in Abu Dhabi, especially in clinical trials and the testing of new drugs."

The WIN Consortium, a non-profit association headquartered in France, unites 31 world-class academic medical centres, healthcare industries, research organisations, and patient advocacy groups from 18 countries, aligned to launch cancer trials using omic platforms to bolster precision oncology across the world. BMC Burjeel Medical City, the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, is the first and only member from the UAE and GCC. Abu Dhabi was selected as the city to host this year's congress, marking its inaugural occurrence outside of its traditional European venue. This decision reflects the international scientific community's trust in the UAE's vision and capabilities in advancing precision oncology. (ANI/WAM)

