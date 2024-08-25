Abu Dhabi mobility completes preparations for school transport sector ahead of new academic year

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 25 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Mobility has completed its preparations for the new academic year as part of its efforts to ensure safe transport for school students on their daily journeys to and from school.

The preparations also aim to ensure smooth traffic flow around schools for all modes of transport, including pedestrians, school buses, public transport, and private vehicles.

These measures are part of Abu Dhabi Mobility's role in improving road safety efforts to establish a secure transport system and to fulfil the wise leadership's vision of enhancing quality of life and making Abu Dhabi a safer community.

Recent statistics show that the Salama system includes 206 operators, managing 8,568 buses and 8,752 drivers, supported by 10,134 supervisors.

The total number of 672 schools includes 204 public schools, 215 private schools, 213 nurseries, 38 charter schools, and 2 centres for people of determination.

The number of students using the school transport through Salama system reached 237,111, while the Salama app has been downloaded by parents over 30,000 times. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor