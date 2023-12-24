Abu Dhabi Police bans workers' buses on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan street

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 24 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre, has announced that workers' buses with a capacity of 26 or more passengers are banned on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street, between the Sheikh Zayed Bridge to the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel (formerly Al Qurm Street), in both directions. This measure is part of ongoing efforts to ensure a seamless traffic flow and minimise accidents.

Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to use alternate routes and strictly comply with traffic regulations, stressing that they will tighten control on roads and impose fines on offenders through smart systems. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor