Abu Dhabi puts final touches to launch Fight Week in Brazil

Dubai [UAE], February 29 (ANI/WAM): At the ExpoCentro Centre in the Brazilian city of Balneario Camboriu, the preparations continue at the highest levels for the launch of the BC Fight Week, organised by International Vision Sports Management (IVSM).

The team reaffirmed its commitment to the highest standards of excellence and quality in organising the Fight Week as fans and enthusiasts of combat sports will witness, in a few days, the launch of the AJP Tour South America Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC 3), and the 48th edition of the UAE Warriors Championship.

The three tournaments rely on Abu Dhabi's extensive experience and its history of hosting and organising world-class sporting events to provide a week full of exciting fights and skillful performances to give audiences everywhere an unforgettable experience.

The three tournaments attracted a remarkable turnout from athletes participating in the fights, as their agendas bring together an elite group of experienced stars and champions aspiring to the podium, all expressing their happiness to be part of the fight week and to participate in a tournament organised by Abu Dhabi, the world's capital of combat sports, which gives them the opportunity to highlight their skills and abilities, winning great prizes, earning points, and raising their rankings with the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Professional (AJP).

The anticipated fight week started having a wide global impact immediately after its announcement, especially in light of the strong and well-known international tournaments it contains in the world of Jiu-Jitsu, grappling, and mixed martial arts. Social media and websites interested in sporting events were full of news regarding Fight Week and its tournaments, which will feature illustrious names and prominent stars, and the audience who already loved fights and excitement became even more eager for the start of the events.

All bouts of the three tournaments are scheduled to be broadcast live and free of charge to spectators on the TX7 platform, except for the night of the fight, in line with the requirements of the sporting public around the world.

The third edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC 3) will bring about the return of Portuguese Jiu-Jitsu star Bruno Lima, who participated in the last edition of the tournament and won the Jiu-Jitsu main event in the middleweight division, also taking the gold medal in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 even before that. His opponent in the Jiu-Jitsu Main Event will be none other than Jansen Gomes, who has an outstanding athletic record.

Brazilian Fellipe Andrew, who won a gold medal in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023, will also participate in the tournament as part of the Jiu-Jitsu Co-Main Event. The preliminary card bouts will also feature a strong confrontation between the Emirati champion Zayed Alkatheeri, winner of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Gold 2022, and the Brazilian Oziel Santos.

On Wednesday, the athletes participated in the open workout, giving fight fans the opportunity to watch their training and preparations for the ceremonial weigh-ins and, of course, the upcoming championships. A branch of the ADMA Academy was also opened in Brazil, which hosted athletes' training in preparation for the fights.

Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of IVSM, said, "Organising the Fight Week in Brazil reflects the influence of Abu Dhabi as the capital of global combat sports and its pivotal role that transcends the borders of its region. The launch of three major tournaments in one week also indicates Abu Dhabi's tremendous ability. It organises the most powerful world-class sporting events, and reflects its willingness to go far in promoting combat sports, especially Jiu-Jitsu, and celebrating the high values and sportsmanship it represents."

In turn, Mohammed Al Hosani, the ADXC matchmaker and member of its organising committee, said, "Abu Dhabi once again confirms its superiority and leadership in the scene of combat sports development. We look forward to watching the strong fights and outstanding skill displays and attracting a remarkable audience presence. We wish all the players success and that they give it their best, as always." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor