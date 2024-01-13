Abu Dhabi real estate maintains momentum as transactions hit AED 1.9 billion in early 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 13 (ANI/WAM): Real estate transactions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi amounted to approximately AED 1.9 billion in the first two weeks of 2024, comprising 348 transactions of sales and mortgages on various types of real estate units.

According to the "DARI" platform, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, the value of real estate mortgages in the emirate reached about AED 1.5 billion through the registration of 215 mortgage deals. The total value of sales since the beginning of the current year until today exceeded AED 356 million, representing 133 sales transactions, distributed among 115 ready properties and 18 off-plan.

The platform highlighted the largest transactions for Abu Dhabi city by value in the past week. Al Saadiyat Island topped the list with a value of AED 8.9 million, followed by Yas Island, which occupied four consecutive positions, totalling about AED 23 million. Al Kasir area came in fifth place with around AED 4.7 million.

The real estate sector in Abu Dhabi is on an upward trajectory, supported by incentives and quality real estate projects launched by the department, in addition to various projects initiated by real estate entities in Abu Dhabi. These initiatives have solidified its position as an attractive environment for both local and foreign investors, enhancing the sector's global competitiveness. (ANI/WAM)

