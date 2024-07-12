Abu Dhabi selected as 2025 International Jazz Day Global Host City

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 12 (ANI/WAM): Every year on April 30, International Jazz Day is celebrated around the world, honouring the sound of artistic freedom. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock are pleased to announce that Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, will serve as the Global Host of the 2025 edition of International Jazz Day.

Presented in partnership with the Department of Culture and TourismAbu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the celebration will be anchored around its cultural heritage, defined as a tapestry of an Arab and Emirati culture.

Classical instruments like Oud, Qanoon and Ney will introduce global audiences to 'Arabic Jazz'. As the 2025 Global Host City, Abu Dhabi, the UNESCO Creative City of Music, will showcase the interplay of local musical traditions and Jazz dating back decades.

Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "We are honoured that Abu Dhabi has been selected as the Global Host for the 2025 edition of International Jazz Day. This recognition underscores our city's thriving music scene and unwavering commitment to cultural diversity and artistic excellence.

As a UNESCO Creative City of Music, Abu Dhabi has long been a beacon of musical innovation, where traditional Arabian melodies blend seamlessly with global genres, creating a vibrant and unique cultural tapestry. Hosting International Jazz Day reaffirms our dedication to the arts and provides a global stage to showcase our dynamic music scene. Our city consistently celebrates and nurtures musical talent from around the world."

"International Jazz Day heads to Abu Dhabi in 2025, infusing new energy and basking in the melange of cultures. The celebration in this cosmopolitan city will embody the power of jazz to unite and delight in our shared humanity," said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO.

Abu Dhabi's investment in the culture sector has transformed the city into a global destination for arts and creativity, attracting world-class cultural institutions while also supporting home-grown institutions and its Arabic roots.

Along with the concert, educational programmes and community outreach are key features of the Day. On 30th April, Abu Dhabi will bring musical education to local schools across the city. Higher-education institutions like Berklee Abu Dhabi and New York University Abu Dhabi and other UAE-based universities will also open their doors, offering workshops and masterclasses in their lecture halls, exhibition spaces and auditoriums. Special attention will be paid to the participation of young musicians, encouraging them to cultivate their interest in music and pursue a career in jazz.

Established by the General Conference of UNESCO in 2011 and recognised by the United Nations General Assembly, International Jazz Day brings together countries and communities worldwide every 30th April.

The day pays tribute to the art form of jazz, its capacity to bring people together, and its power to promote dialogue, freedom of expression, as well as respect for human rights and diversity.

The global movement has reached more than 2 billion people on all continents through education programmes, performances, community outreach and online platforms. The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz is the lead nonprofit organisation charged with planning, promoting, and producing International Jazz Day each year. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor