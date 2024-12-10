Abu Dhabi Space Debate discusses importance of global collaboration to address space sustainability

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 10 (ANI/WAM): Global policymakers, governments, industry, academia, and emerging space players from the public and private sectors attended the first day of the 2024 edition of The Abu Dhabi Space Debate (ADSD).

The event was officially inaugurated under the patronage of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the presence of Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, and Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, delivered the opening remarks, emphasising the significance of this gathering and highlighting the global impact of the space industry on innovation, collaboration, and sustainable development.

Prominent attendees on the first day included Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency; Brian Cox, CERN Physicist; Herve Derrey, President and CEO of Thales Alenia Space; Aarti Holla-Maini, Director of UNOOSA; Teodoro Valente, President of the Italian Space Agency; Chris Whitehorn, CEO of the UK Space Agency; and Hiroshi Yamakawa, President of JAXA.

These distinguished delegates and leading experts engaged in critical discussions on the pressing need for collective action to tackle key challenges, including environmental stewardship in orbit, equitable access to space resources, and the pivotal role of public-private partnerships in fostering a sustainable and responsible space economy.

The event, recognised as a results-oriented platform, featured several key announcements and agreements. Among them was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UAE Space Agency and the European Space Agency (ESA), aimed at fostering collaboration in space exploration for peaceful purposes. Additionally, two impactful workshops were held, focusing on achieving a balance between national security and responsible space practices, as well as addressing the critical issue of space debris.

The priority of the ADSD is to have crucial and complex debates. Notable insights from today's panels include:

On the panel "From Tension to Trust: How Space Technologies can Safeguard Global Security," Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General at the UAE Space Agency, stressed the importance of collaboration, noting that "We have to focus on what the challenges are. If you see the nature of the challenges, they are not one country's endeavour; they need to be addressed in a collaborative effort."

Leading physicist and renowned scientist Brian Cox gave a keynote presentation discussing black holes, shedding light on the scientific mysteries they hold and the economic and scientific opportunities that could emerge as our understanding of them deepens.

Mike Gold, Chief Growth Officer of Redwire Space, highlighted the pivotal moment in space development where microgravity research intersects with biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, poised to revolutionize both fields. He remarked, "It's what the rockets are launchingthese biotech capabilitiesthat I believe will be the most fascinating, influential, and impactful, driving economic and technological advancements, job creation, and significant reductions in human suffering."

Simonetta Di Pippo, Director of SEELab, participated in a panel discussion titled "From Earth to Orbit: A Space for Action and Accountability," where she emphasised the growing impact of space technologies. She remarked, "We are increasingly seeing that technologies and constellations in space are delivering significant added value for the benefit of citizens on Earth."

During the panel discussion, 'Space Debris Removal Market-Based Solution or International and Governmental Regulations?', Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency, highlighted the significant threat posed by space debris. He reaffirmed the role of ESA's leadership championing responsible satellites removal from orbit and requiring future satellites to adhere to deorbiting principles at the end of their operational life. Aschbacher also underscored ESA's investments in advancing technologies to enable active debris removal, setting a global example for sustainable space practices.

Key sponsors of the second edition of the ADSD include EDGE Group; one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence, Thales; world leading defence, digital identity, security, aerospace, and space group; Viasat for satellite communication and network technologies; VAST; commercial space station developer, BlackSky, the leading company in real-time space-based intelligence, Planet Labs; a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions, and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). (ANI/WAM)

