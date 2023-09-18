Abu Dhabi Sports Council reviews financial budget for 2024, discusses community activities

Dubai [UAE], September 18 (ANI/WAM): The Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council held its regular meeting today to discuss business developments, plans for developing the sports sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the continuation of supportive initiatives and programmes to enhance the success of the sports system at the local and global levels.

Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, chaired the meeting at the sports council headquarters in the presence of members Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, and Dr. Omniyat Mohammed Al Hajri.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary, Dr. Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector, Ahmed Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Strategic Planning Sector, Noora Al Menhali, Director of the Institutional Development and Quality Department, and Hamda Al Mansouri, Director of the Strategic Planning and Performance Department, all from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, were in attendance.

The board reviewed the general financial budget for 2024, which reflects the strong performance of the council and its impact on the sports sector, to benefit citizens, support the sports sector and athletes, and ensure the provision of the best services to residents and visitors alike.

These reflect the extent of interest in developing infrastructure, keeping pace with the requirements of the next stage, and achieving the great development ambitions of the emirate.

They also reviewed the strategic and operational performance report for the first half of 2023 and the performance indicators report, in addition to the priorities for projects for 2024 and various statistics and studies related to sports activity in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting also presented a report on the world championships that Abu Dhabi has hosted and will host during the coming period, reflecting the emirate’s ambition to be one of the most prominent global destinations in light of its broad response from international sports federations and institutions.

The board stressed the importance of continuing to organise community events regularly, increasing the number of participants, and encouraging all segments of society to practice sports activities to improve the level of physical fitness, prevent diseases, make sports a part of daily life, and raising further awareness of sports' benefits. It noted that the number of participants in community events and sports during the first half of this year reached approximately 124,000 participants.

The board also recommended furthering the partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport with the goals of community service and improving the quality of people’s lives.

This includes providing programmes and events for community members to practice and apply the best international systems that qualify for professional sports competitions.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the board thanked all the federations, clubs, and institutions, both private and public, that contributed and are contributing side by side to the advancement of the sports sector and athletes in Abu Dhabi.

They further encouraged everyone to provide all means towards sporting excellence to enhance the successes achieved and emphasised the importance of replicating those successes in upcoming events. (ANI/WAM)

