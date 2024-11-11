Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate kicks off its 11th edition

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 11 (ANI/WAM): The 11th edition of the annual Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate (ADSD) began today in Abu Dhabi under the title of "The Illusion of Stability: A World in Flux."

Organised by the Emirates Policy Center (EPC), the two-day event focuses on evolving global strategic trends amidst influential shifts in world security, emerging alliances, rising militarisation and the shifting roles of great powers, with special emphasis on the persistent instability in the Middle East.

The conference opened with a panel dedicated to the UAE, highlighting the nation's future roadmap plan on sustainability, economic diversification, technological advancement and innovation.

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, highlighted in his keynote speech the urgent need to integrate humanitarian perspectives into the strategic decision-making process, emphasising that the lives and dignity of people, especially vulnerable groups, should be at the forefront of political considerations.

He emphasised the UAE's vision under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to promote political solutions, dialogue, and de-escalation in the Middle East.

He pointed out the severe humanitarian crises in Gaza, Lebanon, and Sudan, stressing the UAE's commitment to providing humanitarian support and advocating for peace and stability in these regions.

Dr. Gargash called for a collective Arab response to address regional crises and reiterated the UAE's commitment to the Palestinian cause, advocating for a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Dr. Gargash highlighted three critical priorities for Lebanon: distributing humanitarian aid, electing a president, and supporting state institutions, particularly the Lebanese army, to enforce national sovereignty.

For Sudan, he underscored the need for a ceasefire, a political process towards a civilian-led government, and humanitarian support, while safeguarding Sudan's territorial sovereignty.

On the situation in the Middle East, Dr. Gargash stressed the importance of collaborative action and a comprehensive approach to achieving stability in the region. "At a critical juncture for the Middle East, there is an urgent need for compassion, dialogue, and collaborative action.

He stated that the UAE, under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, remains committed to humanitarian support, political solutions, and de-escalation efforts. "The UAE calls for cooperation to foster a more stable future and warns against further polarisation and conflict."

Dr. Gargash underpinned the crucial role of the United States, especially during current crises, but noted that "a shift in strategy is needed", emphasising that U.S. leadership should integrate humanitarian concerns with strategic interests rather than resort to reactive and fragmented policies.

With a new American administration taking office, Dr. Gargash said that the UAE stresses the importance of a comprehensive approach to ensure regional security and stability, noting that President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated President-Elect Donald Trump, reaffirming the UAE's commitment to a strategic partnership with the US.

The UAE aims to become a global hub for innovation, leveraging advancements in AI, technology, and sustainable energy, Dr. Gargash stated, highlighting the UAE's strategic partnership with the US, especially in technology, space, and climate action.

"The UAE is actively participating in international platforms like the G20 and BRICS to support global peace, sustainable development, and economic collaboration," he added.

Concluding his speech, Dr. Gargash urged for a multifaceted approach that balances political realities with humanitarian considerations, advocating for good governance, economic development, and opportunities for youth.

He stressed that politics should aim to improve the lives of ordinary people, with a focus on collaboration and sustainable development to achieve a stable and prosperous future for the region.

For her part, Dr. Ebtesam Al-Ketbi, President of the Emirates Policy Center, emphasised that the 11th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate is taking place amidst significant global and regional transformations, pointing to Donald Trump's victory in the US elections and the evolving American foreign policy amid intense global competition.

She noted that the first day of the forum discussed several critical geopolitical issues, including the rivalry among great powers, the role of key players in Asia, and the emergence of so-called "middle powers" in the region, alongside Russia and the Ukraine crisis.

Al-Ketbi added that the forum also addresses vital topics such as transport routes and logistics corridors, which are becoming increasingly important amid international competition over rare minerals. Discussions extend to maritime security in the Red Sea and the challenges posed by Houthi threats to maritime navigation.

Furthermore, she highlighted that the forum is examining the impact of conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon on regional stability, alongside discussions on the future of the Palestinian state. The forum also underscores the UAE's role in a world marked by crises and conflicts, with the country being a hub of opportunities and growth, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence and knowledge transfer, thanks to its robust economy under confident and visionary leadership.

Al-Ketbi concluded by noting that the forum gathers a distinguished group of speakers and experts from around the world, including participants from the Arab world, Asia, Europe, and Africa. (ANI/WAM)

